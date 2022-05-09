type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSlayqueen drops the alleged nudes of Apostle Johnson Suleman
Entertainment

Slayqueen drops the alleged nudes of Apostle Johnson Suleman

By Armani Brooklyn
Slayqueen drops the alleged nudes of Apostle Suleman
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian slayqueen-cum-actress named Stephenie Otoboo has dropped a set of unclad photos of popular Nigerian man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

According to the daredevil actress, the popular man of God was her sugar daddy some years back and after she exposed his immoral lifestyle to the full glare of the general public, he threatened to mercilessly deal with her hence she won’t spare him this time around.

According to reports surrounding this sex scandal, Apostle Suleman tried to use the Nigerian Police Force to intimidate the lady from dropping his nude pictures but the daredevil actress has come out with her full chest and is ready to face all the consequences.

In a series of tweets that have been spotted on the actress‘ Twitter page with the handle name @Stephaniedocean, she will not stop until the whole world knows that Apostle Johnson Suleman is a fake man of God.

In one of her tweets exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman’s sexual activities with her, she wrote;

If these screenshots were fake, how did i get his pics that aren’t public pics at the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since i came out to speak up with receipts. He has done alot to appear different.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared a picture of the erected manhood of Apostle Johnson Suleman and dared him to deny if he isn’t the one in the photo.

If the manhood pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar. How did i know he has a scar on his left thigh if we we didn’t have intimacy?Lol. If he’s denying, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too says it all

Unfortunately, we can’t post a picture of the alleged manhood of Apostle Johnson Suleman here but you can check on Twitter by searching for that actress’ handle name @Stephaniedeocean.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News