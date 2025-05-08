Slayqueen phone snatcher gets disciplined

KENYA – Netizens are in shock after a well-dressed slay queen got busted & beaten in Nairobi for working with phone snatchers.

She reportedly targeted unsuspecting women, snatched their phones and handed them to her male accomplices, who vanished into the crowd.

Her beauty had masked her criminal ways until an angry public transport driver caught her red-handed and unleashed a brutal beating before police arrived just in time.

Many online users expressed disbelief that someone so attractive could be involved in petty crime.

See the photos and reactions below…

