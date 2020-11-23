- Advertisement -

In a new video obtained by GhPage, a Ghanaian man believed to be in his early 50’s is seen bitterly crying over a broken heart.

The unknown old man who apparently has been dumped by his lover named Akua Afriyie is finding it hard to cope with life since the love of his life is no more.

From the man’s words, it seems someone (likely a close pal) has snitched on him spreading lies about him to Akua, his sweetheart hence she calling off the relationship.

The Ghanaian man revealed in the video that she still loves Akua no matter what. ” Akua I’ve been shedding tears all day. You know I still love you. All that they are saying is not true, I’m not like that Akua Afriyie.

Akua I can’t sleep, eat, I can’t do anything..” the old man said in the video. Awww!

WATCH THE SAD VIDEO BELOW;