“Sleep with Movie Directors for iPhones instead of movie roles” – Actress, Sweet Mimi advises

Budding Ghanaian actress, Janet Brefo Yankson known in showbiz as Sweet Mimi has sent out piece’s of advice to up-and-coming actresses not to accept movie roles in exchange for sex from movie directors anymore as it’s old and archaic.

The actress in an interview on Kumasi-based Ezra FM, admonished that young actresses should rather sleep with big wings in the movie industry in exchange for iPhones or any other material stuffs rather than do it for mere movie roles and she explained her point.

According to her, there are loads of opportunities for young actresses on social media platforms that have the potential of making them popular and for that, there is no need to sleep with movie directors for roles.

“An iPhone can make you a star but one role in a movie can’t make you a star. Because after the director has used you in a movie, that is the end; he is not going to cast you in another movie,” she added.

What’s your take on this?