Kumawood actress Asokwa Beyonce, born Ataa Anima says she wouldn’t mind going pants down with veteran Actress/Presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband Mr Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

On reasons why she wouldn’t bother going that mile with Mr Maxwell, Asokwa Beyonce revealed that she has a crush on him and therefore she wouldn’t decline the opportunity if it presents itself.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, the Kumawood actress further opened up about her failed marriage which lasted for 6 years.

According to her, she filed for a divorce because the treatment she was given by her estranged husband was too much for her to bear, hence calling off the marriage of 6 years.

Though she was blessed with 2 kids with her former husband, Asokwa Beyonce told Rashad, the host on GhPage TV that she is not ready to go back to that ‘hell of a marriage’ again.