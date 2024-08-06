type here...
News

Sleeping with married women, abortion plus other deep secrets – Afia Schwar goes raw and dirty of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar

Afia Schwar has firmly accused the founder and general overseer of Prayer Palace Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei of sleeping with a married journalist.

During a TikTok live session, Afia Schwar accused the man of God of several social vices including abortion.

As stated by Afia Schwar, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei slept with a popular journalist whose husband got to know of the affair and stormed his church to cause a commotion.

Afia Schwar

Afia Schwar made these heavy allegations while reacting to the man of God’s death prophecy about Shasha Wigs.

During a live Facebook session, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei asserted that he had foreseen the shocking death of Shasha Wigs in the spiritual realms.

According to him, Shasha Wigs would wake up healthy but would later faint and get rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, she’ll pass away at the hospital and the doctors won’t be able to detect the cause of her sad passing.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

