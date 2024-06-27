type here...
I would have slept with King Nasir if he wasn’t going to record us – Shugatiti

By Qwame Benedict
Shugatiti-and-King-Nasir

Ghanaian nudist Shugatiti after months of staying silent about her much-anticipated atopa-match with adult film actor King Nasir has finally broken her silence.

It would be remembered that sometime last year Shugatiti was trending in the news when she granted an interview to claim that she had never cummed during sex with any of her boyfriends.

Her comment triggered a lot of netizens begging for a chance to sleep with her to make her cum and this included US-based adult star King Nasir.

King Nasir wanted the opportunity to make the nudist turned entrepreneur cum and disclosed that he wanted to live stream for people to watch him knack the hell out of Shugatiti.

Despite all attempts to get Shugatiti to agree to the deal, it didn’t work out and Shugatiti remained silent about the matter.

Well, Shugatiti has granted an interview and has disclosed why the said atopa-match never failed to come off stating that she didn’t like the idea of it going to be streamed for people to watch.

According to her, she wasn’t telling lies when she said in the interview that she had never cummed during sex but she wants to say it now and clear that she has now experienced it.

Watch the interview below:

Source:GhPage

