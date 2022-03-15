- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle who has been making the news in recent times has opened up on how she started sleeping with men just to be able to survive.

Truth be told, a lot of ladies in the country resort to sleeping with men in other to survive in the country due to their inability to secure a decent job to make a living.

Sharing her story on the Delay show, Kisa narrated that she came from a very poor background where getting one meal a day was difficult for herself and her siblings.

She disclosed that she being the last child amongst four children, started sleeping with men in other get money for food and her upkeep before finally deciding to relocate to Accra for greener pastures.

Asked when she broke her virginity, the actress revealed that she lost her virginity at age 15 after a young man of 18-years raped him which resulted in a police case but later redrawn and solved at home.

Kisa Gbekle however admitted that though she has money now, she sometimes hangs around men and that was one of the reasons why she went in for surgery to look more curvey.

Watch the interview below:

Kisa Shot to fame after joining Venus Film production as a secretary and later becoming an actress.