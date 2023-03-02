- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician and dancer Ebenezer Asare popularly known as Slim Buster has responded to allegations of raping a 4-year-old bay in the United Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Slim Buster who currently resides in the United Kingdom rubbished the claims.

According to Slim Buster, he will fight Nana Agradaa tooth and nail even if it will cost him his life because he needs to maintain his reputation.

The ‘Masan Aba’ hitmaker gave Agradaa a 24-hour-ultimatum to provide evidence of her allegations or face his wrath.

“She accused me of being gay and I have kept quiet for so many years. This is a minor we are talking about and I would like to keep my reputation because silence means concern. I will make sure I fight her in spirit, a legal battle and everything penny of mine will go into it.

This woman is spewing lies and the whole of Ghana, the Police, the Christian Council and security agencies have kept quiet about this. I am giving her 24 hours to show the evidence of me raping the minor and if she fails to do that Ghana will be too small for us. She will never go scot-free. Even if it takes me 10 years, I will deal with her. If I have to loose my life, I will to show Agradaa that she is not bigger than Ghana”, Slim Buster fumed.

This comes after Slim Buster recently interviewed Amankrado, a former best friend of Nana Agradaa where he made some comments about her which we believe Nana Agradaa didn’t like.

Following this, Nana Agradaa decided to go hard on the musician asking him why he would join a fight when he didn’t know the genesis of the fight.

An irked Agradaa rained insults on Slim Buster demeaning his personality and accused him of being gay.

Agradaa also alleged that Slim Buster has been arrested in the United Kingdom for raping a 4-year-old baby.