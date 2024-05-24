Actress and media personality Xandy Kamel has cautioned people against the use of slimming teas and flat tummy products claiming that they don’t work.

Conversations have started on social media about some of these products after actress Fella Makafui was arrested for selling unapproved products to the general public.

Following the conversation, Xandy Kamel who used to advertise weight loss products, flat tummy pills, big butts and big boobs among others has added her voice to the matter.

According to her some of these sellers contacted her to advertise their products which she agreed but requested that she be given some of the products to try first.

They gave her the product to try but to her disappointment, those products never worked or did the work they claim it would.

She therefore asked people to stay away from such products because they could cause kidney issues.

