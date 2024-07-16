type here...
Slow down before A Plus drops all the shocking secrets in the country – Hopeson Adorye warns

By Qwame Benedict
Former deputy National Security coordinator Hopeson Adorye has warned police to be careful when dealing with Kwame A Plus.

According to Hopeson Adorye who is also the Director of special duties for Alan Kyeremanteng’s Movement for Change, if care is not taken the country would shake should A Plus decide to spill out secrets.

Speaking on Onua TV’s morning show Maakye he disclosed that there is a lot of information and secrets that A Plus knows but he is keeping it away from the public.

He urged that the police handle him well because failure to do that means there is going to be a massive shake-up in the country if he decides to tell the world everything he knows in the country.

Hopeson Adorye claimed that on the murder of Ahmed Suale, someone had wanted A Plus to give out the information two years ago but he never came out about it until now.

The former NPP man was speaking on A Plus’s claim that he knew the person behind the assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien-Suale in 2020.

Source:GhPage

