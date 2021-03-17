- Advertisement -

The issue of a Ghanaian artiste losing out of the Grammy’s is still on the table as people are debating on how acts like Wizkid and Burna Boy can win a Grammy while the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are not even close to that.

Shatta Wale last Monday went live on Facebook where he launched an attack on some entertainment personalities for sabotaging and speaking ill about artistes making it difficult for them(artistes) attain higher heights.

Shatta Wale mention Kwadwo Sheldon who is a vlogger and a content creator as one of the problem in the industry because he has a show on Youtube called ‘Yawa of the day’.

Though Shatta Wale’s rant made sense to some people, others also felt he had nothing and he is saying things just to hide his disappointment.

A die-hard fan of Shatta Wale Hakim VibrantCorey Carter III has taken to social media to post a lengthy post to school his boss.

According to him, Shatta Wale should learn to brand himself very well rather than blame people for his failure and disappointment.

Read his full statement below:

“Everyone wey know me know I’m SM to the bone & a big Shatta Wale fan and I consider him as one of the best dancehall artists in Africa.

Yesterday Shata Wale took to Instagram Live and took shots at a couple of people and made some remarks which personally I think it’s Naivety and bitterness.

Some of the things Wale talked about in the Live was; If he go take 50k do video,he would rather go shoot that video at Nima & use that video money to buy house and considered African artist who shoot those videos as fools.

Secondly, he said Grammys is nothin but a plaque and he personally don’t need it bcuz he is a the only Ghana’s international artist.

Thirdly,he said he has money and 5 houses in East Legon and those houses are dream houses of those other Grammy winning artists.

Finally, he took a shot at bloggers like Kwadwo Sheldon saying they are not musicians and hence don’t know anything about music so shouldn’t comment on it.

So now let’s address it, Chairman when it comes to showbiz there’s something called BRANDING and that is what you sell to the outside world.

Any wiseman would tell u “INVEST IN YOUR CRAFT” so spending money on videos and production only makes your art go beyond borders and gets you mass audience which increases profit and endorsements.

Secondly, The Grammys is a worldwide celebrated platform for Artists who have achieved globally so even if they don’t give u 1gh for winning it, it gives u worldwide recognition which attracts Gbobal artists, Brands & Companies who would want to work with u.

Thirdly, no need to talk about Cars and Mansions like Burna boy, Wizkid sleep on trees,they equally got bigger Mansions and bigger cars.

Cars we know u flaunt are Range Rovers and Benz which normal guys here get plenty but these other acts own Bentleys, Lambos etc..Finally, the bloggers.

Kwadwo Sheldons job is to be a critic and we have got critics all over the world. Charlamange the God once said Drake’s music was thrash and Drake released top selling albums to answer to those critics.

They don’t have to be musicians, their job is to listen and give an oppinion so if ur shit tight he would give u ur accolades.

Now back to this pic I posted, Diddy is a world-renowned producer with almost 20M followers so imagine he postin Burna & the recognition Burna gon get.

I remember you did a song ‘Hossana’ with Burna and at that time u were Bigger than him but he INVESTED in his craft and now look where he at..‘ALREADY’ with Beyoncé was bigger and streamed than ‘BROWN SKIN GAL’ but because of the connects and recognition it was the video selected which eventually won Wizkid a Grammy.

That award could have been for us..1DON Branding is necessary, Connections is necessary so it’s time we stop that free free thing and invest in our craft..We all Know u would have wanted to win the Grammy and if u had won it, you would have made noice or go on a Nationwide tour with the award sef..Like u go do Ras Kukuu in own some.

Mostly, the people close to you can’t also tell u the truth bcuz they don’t want to end up like the Militants or other people who challenged ur ideology but me deir I like u and u my idol and I would tell u the truth even tho I know it’s bitter.

So Chairman, The Houses, everybody get, the Cars, everybody get, the Rolex & gold chains everybody get, but the international recognition and connects is what we need and u always talking big business, what’s bigger than international connections and endorsements.

You can be bigger like Poopcan & Vybz Kartel if u put ur mind to it..You are a Superhero in our eyes considering where u came from to what u have achieved so we just want to see you Win & Win Big.#LaActSmart#LaHustle#LaConnections#LaGrammys Still Pah Pah Pah???“