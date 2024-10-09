A group calling themselves Responsible Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana has written to the Ghana Police Service of their intention to embark on a strike action.

According to a statement from the group, they intended to embark on this demonstration on October 12, 2024, in Accra against Organised labour.

The statement indicated that even though they are fully aware of the damage to the water bodies by illegal miners, they don’t support the stance of organised labour.

It stated that what Organised labour should be looking at is a comprehensive approach to address the root cause of illegal mining in the country and not their intended strike actions and also their solution to ban all mining activities in the country.

Read their statement below: