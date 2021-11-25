Smock wearing banned in Bawku – Here’s why

- Advertisement -

The Smock wearing is unique to the people from the Northern Region of Ghana (The smock originated in the northern region of Ghana).

It is worn by kings in the three northern regions but is now popular across the country.

The smock is made of hand-loomed strips popularly called Strip Cloths.

They are made of a mixture of dyed and undyed cotton loom and are originally from the northern part of Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

The strips are sewn together by hand or machine giving the smock a plaid appearance.

Most smocks have embroidery on the neckline. The smock is worn with a kufi cap. However, chiefs in Ghana wear the smock with a red fez hat.

GhPage has learnt that the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council following renewed disturbances in the areas have banned smock wearing in Bawku.

“Following the decision taken by REGSEC during the emergency meeting, the wearing of smock in Bawku Township has been banned with immediate effect.

This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunition in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians,” a statement from the Council read.

It comes after the Interior Minister placed a curfew in the area after gunshots were heard on Tuesday. The curfew took effect from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am Wednesday 24th November 2021.

In a press release, the Ministry noted that the imposition has been as a result of insecurity in the Municipality following the advice by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery cautioned.

He added that all persons are banned from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

“Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”