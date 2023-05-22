Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Secondary School student mustered courage and professed his love to his teacher in the most detailed and confident way one could imagine.

The teacher publicly shared the love note she got from a male student who claimed that when he saw her, his brain stopped functioning.

The student said in his letter that he lacks the confidence to approach her and instead opted to express his love to her through writing.

Sharing a picture of the letter on her Facebook page, she wrote:

“Umunnem just negodi what I saw on my table yesterday. Umuazi kita don’t have respect bikonu. My teaching practice story.”

The content of the letter read: “Aunty Chioma, This might sound strange to you but I mean every word. From the first time I saw you in school, it was as if my brain cell stopped working.

Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out from my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously. Although I am still in secondary school, I have plans of becoming a rich man.

I know you will say I am a small boy but let me tell you when you are in love age does not matter. I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking of you.

Each time I close my eyes I see your picture. Please consider my request and make me useful for once.”