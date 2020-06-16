Ghanaian hiplife musician Fameye has debunked comments from some social media users that he smokes marijuana aka wee.

The ‘Nothing i get’ hitmaker speaking on the comments explained that ‘wee’ has so many health benefits and can be used in diverse ways.

He continued that he sees the Marijuana leaf as part of the green leaves family or vegetables.

Also Read: We are tired of you always talking about suffering in your song – Fan tells Fameye

Fameye confirmed using the drug but stated that he doesn’t smoke it but he rather mix it with his food which always makes it taste nice.

“I do not smoke but if you mix it with Waakye, I can consume it easily. I see the marijuana leaf as a green leaf when mixed with lettuce and other vegetables,“ he stated.

“I cannot smoke but if mixed with tea or any food…I can take it easy,” Fameye added.