Smoking is a bad habit- Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has spoken ill of smoking via a recent Facebook post sighted by Gh Page.

The “Praise” hitmaker believes that smoking is an evil bedeviling act, hence, smokers should quit the habit as soon as possible.

The musician took to his official Facebook page to write “Smoking is a bad habit”, and the post has generated a lot of comments.

Some fans, and Ghanaians at large supported Fameye for his recent post, while many others believe the musician’s post is a mere post aimed at deceiving the public.

Essoun Herbs took to the comment sections to state emphatically that he emulates the lifestyle of Fameye, hence, the excessive smoking. According to him “I smoke because of you. You when you said Wontumi hye saaa Na 3y3 wo nwanwa so I wanted to see the nwanwa some soo…”.

Nsemfoo Hene as known on Facebook wrote “No wonder you said Daddy Lumba was better than Michael Jackson. It was the remnants”.

Strength Palms believes that “I’m sure he smoked and forgot to perform. We will surely hear it in the news. Atassa.”

Meanwhile, Fameye has not taken time to respond to the comments on his posts so far, however, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any new development on the story in focus.