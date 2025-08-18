type here...
Entertainment

Smoking is a bad habit- Fameye

By Mzta Churchill
Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has spoken ill of smoking via a recent Facebook post sighted by Gh Page.

The “Praise” hitmaker believes that smoking is an evil bedeviling act, hence, smokers should quit the habit as soon as possible.

The musician took to his official Facebook page to write “Smoking is a bad habit”, and the post has generated a lot of comments.

Some fans, and Ghanaians at large supported Fameye for his recent post, while many others believe the musician’s post is a mere post aimed at deceiving the public.

Essoun Herbs took to the comment sections to state emphatically that he emulates the lifestyle of Fameye, hence, the excessive smoking. According to him “I smoke because of you. You when you said Wontumi hye saaa Na 3y3 wo nwanwa so I wanted to see the nwanwa some soo…”.

Nsemfoo Hene as known on Facebook wrote “No wonder you said Daddy Lumba was better than Michael Jackson. It was the remnants”.

Strength Palms believes that “I’m sure he smoked and forgot to perform. We will surely hear it in the news. Atassa.”

Meanwhile, Fameye has not taken time to respond to the comments on his posts so far, however, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any new development on the story in focus.

- GhPage
- GhPage
- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Agya Adam, Akufo Addo & president Mahama

Akufo-Addo’s government is better than President Mahama’s- old man explains why

You are becoming too arrogant- Sammy Rasta slaps sense into Lilwin

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, August 18, 2025
23 C
Accra

Also Read

Thief shot dead during attempted traffic robbery

Traffic Thief

VIDEO: Kevin Watson shot to death

Kevin Watson

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

Male workers cry and accuse their chinese boss of engaging them at their backsides

Crying male workers

Legon: Male students crashes windscreen over girlfriend

Legon
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways