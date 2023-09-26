type here...
Snapchat influencer trends for saying she bought a six-bedroom house

By Qwame Benedict
A Snapchat influencer identified as Sara Lawson has got some people raising questions after she disclosed that she has just purchased a 6-bedroom house in Accra.

According to her, she is one of the few people who started online trading in 2016/2017 but even with that she was moving from Aflao to Accra every weekend to do deliveries.

Fast forward to 2019, she decided to relocate to Accra because the majority of her customers were in Accra and she didn’t want to move from Aflao to Accra every weekend.

After moving to Accra, she continued hustling and bought a piece of land in Accra.

Sara Lawson who is also a trained nurse continued that she started building on the land but had to stop because the cost of building materials was expensive.

In order to enjoy her stay in Accra, she purchased a 6-bedroom duplex so she can stay there for the time being because she has placed her project on hold.

In a video, she claimed that her hustling and working as a Snapchat influencer is what got her that money to be able to achieve all these things within this short period.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

