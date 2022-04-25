- Advertisement -

The wait for Black Sherif’s video for his current viral track ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ will soon be over, as the phenomenal singer and songwriter has been sighted on set filming the video.

Following the success of his hit song “Kwaku The Traveler,” Black Sherif has become a major talking topic in the music business in recent weeks.

The song made him the first solo Ghanaian artist to top the Apple Music charts in Nigeria, as well as number two on Afrobeat’s top 20 songs chart and the world’s most Shazamed song.

With all of the song’s triumphs, many music fans were eager to see what the video for the song would look like, and now we get a glimpse of what it will look like.

In the video that has gone viral, Black Sherif is seen wearing a suit and putting in all of the necessary efforts for the yet-to-be-released video.

Watch below:

We wait patiently for the final release of the video which we believe would be in the coming weeks.