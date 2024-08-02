type here...
SNITCH: Yahaya Alhassan wrote to the French Embassy to prevent Sarkodie from performing at the Olympic Games

By Mr. Tabernacle

Media reports sighted on the internet indicate that the French Embassy in Ghana received a letter urging it to prevent Sarkodie from performing at the ongoing Olympic Games.

This followed viral news that Sarkodie would be performing at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, a claim later clarified by DJ Mensah via Asaase Radio.

The letter, written by Yahaya Alhassan of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, accused Sarkodie of misogyny.

Yahaya cited Sarkodie’s actions against actress Yvonne Nelson and his subsequent insults towards her as reasons for his removal from the performance lineup.

The French Embassy responded by clarifying that Sarkodie was not scheduled to perform at the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

Instead, Sarkodie is set to perform at the ‘African Fan Zone,’ known as ‘Station Afrique,’ on August 9, 2024.

In its response, the French Embassy emphasized that the organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games are committed to human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.

READ THE POST BELOW:

