LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil

By RASHAD
0
Dr. Mensah Otabil - Snr Servant Joemens
Dr. Mensah Otabil - Snr Servant Joemens
- Advertisement -

The founder and general overseer of Heaven Investment Chapel (HIC, The City of God), Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller has sent a strong warning to politicians in Ghana who have made it their agenda to insult Dr. Mensah Otabil anyhow they feel like.

According to Snr Servant, Dr. Mensah Otabil has achieved a lot of things for Ghana as a church leader and any disrespect towards him won’t be tolerated.

Snr Servant explained that many Christian leaders like himself have observed for a while now and the game being played with the revered man of God is not something they are pleased with.

  • Snr Servant Joemens

SEE ALSO: Papa Shee is misleading Ghanaians-Snr Servant Joemens reveals

He revealed some politicians have made it their goal to drag and insult Dr. Mensah Otabil on radio and on TV anyhow just to fulfill their own political agenda.

He warned them Christians in Ghana will not take it lightly if the disrespect and insult towards the man of God continue.

Watch the video below

The man of God, Snr Servant Joemens was preaching at his church, Heaven Investment Chapel located at Odumase GP in Sunyani when he sent his warning to all politicians in Ghana.

Recently, Snr Servant Joemens got the whole country thinking when he revealed Ghana is in the state it is now because of the premature independence Nkrumah got for the country.

According to Snr Servant, the genesis of Ghana’s problem is the “premature independence” Dr. Kwame Nkrumah got for the country.

SEE HERE: Freedom is expensive and costly; Ghana’s independence was premature-Snr Servant Joemens

He explained that Ghanaians were not capable of managing their own affairs at the time Nkrumah made that declaration

Previous articlePopular media personalities who lost their jobs during this Coronavirus period
Next articleStonebwoy’s nominate with Keri Hilson makes it to the Billboard chart

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

New photos of UT Boss, Kofi Amoabeng raises questions on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Recent viral photos on social media of the CEO of defunct UT bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has raised lots of questions as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pops up online

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the most respected rich men in the country right now.
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
Lifestyle

Why I don’t fly an airplane overseas – Opambour reveals

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Ebenezer Worship Center Prophet Ebenezer Adakwa-Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has finally come out to reveal why...
Read more
Lifestyle

Confirmed: Rev Obofour and wife, Obofowaa Ciara welcome beautiful triplets

Freddie Khing -
GhPage earlier reported that Rev. Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa was rumoured to be expecting triplets after a viral photo of her showcasing...
Read more
Lifestyle

18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping with over 200 men just to survive

Qwame Benedict -
An 18-year-old young lady identified as Angela Amawu has shared her story of how she became a sex-addict and sleeping with over...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
News

Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has sighted a chilling video of a baby boy who has sustained various degrees of injuries at this back and forehead...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News