Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil

The founder and general overseer of Heaven Investment Chapel (HIC, The City of God), Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller has sent a strong warning to politicians in Ghana who have made it their agenda to insult Dr. Mensah Otabil anyhow they feel like.

According to Snr Servant, Dr. Mensah Otabil has achieved a lot of things for Ghana as a church leader and any disrespect towards him won’t be tolerated.

Snr Servant explained that many Christian leaders like himself have observed for a while now and the game being played with the revered man of God is not something they are pleased with.

Snr Servant Joemens

He revealed some politicians have made it their goal to drag and insult Dr. Mensah Otabil on radio and on TV anyhow just to fulfill their own political agenda.

He warned them Christians in Ghana will not take it lightly if the disrespect and insult towards the man of God continue.

The man of God, Snr Servant Joemens was preaching at his church, Heaven Investment Chapel located at Odumase GP in Sunyani when he sent his warning to all politicians in Ghana.

Recently, Snr Servant Joemens got the whole country thinking when he revealed Ghana is in the state it is now because of the premature independence Nkrumah got for the country.

According to Snr Servant, the genesis of Ghana’s problem is the “premature independence” Dr. Kwame Nkrumah got for the country.

He explained that Ghanaians were not capable of managing their own affairs at the time Nkrumah made that declaration