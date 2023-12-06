“So who is his advisor?” – Shatta Wale announces new album: get fans worried

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has excited fans as he announced a forthcoming album dubbed ‘The Classics of Shatta Wale’ aka COSHATA.

Shatta Wale made the announcement on December 6, 2023 despite not releasing his much anticipated ‘Konekt’ album which is still in the pipeline and fans are beginning to get worried.

The artwork and track list remains unknown but fans are hopeful that this announcement won’t deem the light of the Konekt album as it happened to the Gift Of God album.

However, Shatta Wale assured fans that the Konekt album will be released in January 2024, before The Classics of Shatta Wale.

“Next year after my “Konekt album”in January ,I will also release “THE CLASSICS” of SHATTA WALE !!! Pin this down !!! #COSHATTAWALE” — he wrote