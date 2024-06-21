So you divorced her for Serwaa Prikles – Ghanaians pour more fire on Maxwell for serving Mcbrown breakfast

Recall that somewhere in August last year, the internet was set ablaze by a scandal involving Maxwell Mensah and his alleged side-chick Maame Serwaa, the CEO of Prikles Hair.



The explosive accusations caused shockwaves online, sparking heated discussions, revelations, and a flurry of reactions from the public.



The scandal came to light when Ohene Phrah, a prominent figure in Ghana, took to Snapchat to make a series of explosive claims against both Maxwell Mensah and Maame Serwaa.

In a lengthy post that rapidly circulated across social media platforms, Ohene Phrah accused Maame Serwaa of engaging in relationships with multiple men, even during their engagement.

He further dropped the bombshell of mentioning Maxwell Mensah as part of the big men who chopped Maame Serwaa while he was dating her.

Fast forward, Mr Maxwell has subtly confirmed through IG that he’s no longer married to Mcbrown.

As seen, Maxwell has deleted all the pictures of Nana Ama Mcbrown from his IG page.

This new development has prompted fans to conclude that he’s now fully involved with Maame Serwaa because just a few months ago, they were spotted chilling together.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

