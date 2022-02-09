“So you guys don’t miss me” – An emotional unseen video of Ebony Reigns drops; Fans shed tears

- Advertisement -

A new emotional unseen video o Ebony Reigns had landed on the internet after four years of her shocking demise.

It can be recalled that on February 8, 2018, the dancehall diva perished in a groy accident with her companion Franky Kuri and Vondee, a military officer, on the Sunyani-Accra route.

It’s been four years now since the terrifying and sad incident, but the singer’s legacy appears to have stuck with Ghanaians because she was honored yesterday as her family marked her fourth anniversary.

In this fresh-touching video, Ebony can be heard asking Ghanaians if they don’t miss her after her long absence from the internet.

Her sweet melodious voice in the video is what has forced most Ghanaians to shed tears after watching this video.

Watch the video below to know more…