Social media abuse is too much; Cyberbullying should be punishable by law- Mzbel

Mzbel has condemned cyberbullying by asserting that there should be laws to prevent people from denigrating others on social media.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on the Ayekoo show on Accra FM, Mzbel lamented the unrestrained spewing of lies and insults against people on the internet.

She insisted that the internet and social media had become a weapon for denting the image of celebrities.

“I don’t know about Nigeria and other countries but here in Ghana, from what I’ve seen so far and from my own experience. I think that people take advantage of social media to do inappropriate things we abuse it. The abuse on social media is too much,” she said.

Mzbel added, “There could be laws put in place and enforced to punish people who do certain things on social media. We have to create awareness about it otherwise everyone will just abuse anyone devoid of the person’s age, status or ethnicity, just because they disagree on certain issues,” she added.

Mzbel expressed that some regulations must to be put in place to prevent anyone who poses as a blogger from posting anything without fact checking.

“Everybody is a blogger now because they have data on their phones but I don’t think it has to be that way,” the virtuoso singer added.

Mzbel called on all bloggers to not only be interested in trending news but also fact check before making posts.