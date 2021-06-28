- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old father of five, who was allegedly beaten to a pulp by some unknown persons in front of his house at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has lost his life.

The deceased, Ibrahim Muhammed, who’s also believed to be a member of the Economic Fighters League, and recently the #FixTheCountry movement, is reported to have been attacked by a mob at about 1:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Citi News reports that his shout for help drew the attention of some residents of Sabonline, a Zongo community in the Ejura township, but they came in late to find him lying unconscious.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Macho Kaaka, was quickly rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital.

After assessing the degree of injuries sustained, he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The activist finally gave up the ghost on Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to the family of the late Ibrahim Muhammed, he had been using social media to highlight challenges within Ejura particularly abandoned government projects that he believes deserve attention from state actors.

They believe this action may have influenced some persons to attack him since he had been warned by some unknown persons prior to the attack.

“In the early hours of Saturday, we heard a loud noise in the house. I thought my husband was driving goats away from the house at the time. Little did I know that he was being attacked. We saw him in a pool of blood. The people bolted as soon as we opened the door to check what was happening,”

Speaking to Citi News, the wife of the victim, Zahada Hudu, demanded justice for her late husband.

“Before the attack, he told me that someone had warned him against posting some issues on social media. I even warned him to stop since that could lead to his death but he wouldn’t listen. I know the person that issued the warning to my husband. We want the police to thoroughly conduct investigations into it to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.”