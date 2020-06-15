Popular Kumawood actor Akwesi Boadi aka Akrobeto has revealed the main reason why he is not on any social media platform just like his other colleagues.

Speaking in an interview, the actor turned television personality explained that social media was invented by the white man to continue slaving blacks.

According to him, this is modern day slavery and what baffles him more is the fact that most people put their personal lives out through social media.

Since the outbreak of the now global pandemic the Coronavirus, it has slowed a lot of things in the country as people are been urged to stay home if they have nothing doing outside.

This has resulted in most of the celebrities now engaging their fans on social media but the likes of Akrobeto and others who are not on social media became a worry to their fans.

Which ever way, the veteran actor has been keeping viewers of United Television (UTV) laughing every weekend with his own version of trending news making rounds in Ghana and beyond dubbed the ‘Real News.’