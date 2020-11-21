An apparently angry and worried fan of actress Gloria Sarfo on social media has blasted her to stop posting rubbish on social media and find herself a man and produce because she’s ageing.

According to a post sighted by the fan identified as @Kofib_adu, Gloria Sarfo is in her 40’s and will soon clock 50 years hence it’s very prudent for her to focus on getting married and procreate before it’s too late.

The fan’s comments come after award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo posted a beautiful photo of herself donned in classy traditional wear, a photo netizens took for her wedding but it was just for the gram.

See the post by the fan;

Fan

The actress, however, reacting to the fan noted that she’s not bothered because whenever she see kinds of stuff like these it reassures her of the fact that another Glory is near.

Again, an irked Gloria Sarfo told the fan to next time read and understand a caption (a reference to the photoshoot of her traditional wear post) of any post. Adding that God forgives him and his entire generation.

She wrote; “Oh how I wish I was over 40 years and soon clocking 50??, cos by then, hopefully people like you would have known and believed in what is called “God’s timing”, and maybe, just maybe you might be alive to see how GLORIOUS my 40’s and 50’s would be??

“My soul is glad, cos anytime I see stuff like these, it only reassures me of the fact that, another GLORY is near?????? Who will God prepare the table before, if there are no enemies, WHO??? #NeccessaryEvils #ByTheirFruitsWeShallKnowThem.”