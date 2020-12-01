Social media reactions to Hajia4Real’s first freestyle on radio

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media influencer, actress and now-turned songstress, Mona Faiz Montrage, known in the showbiz circles as Hajia4real have had a share of social media trolls following her first freestyle on the radio.

After her first single titled “Badder Than” which was released over the weekend, she appeared on Okay FM yesterday for an interview with Ace Broadcast Journalist, Abeiku Santana.

At the studio, Mona 4Real was asked to deliver her first freestyle amid the release of her song. Social media went wild after Hajia 4 Real dropped a hot freestyle. Watch the video below;

Check out some reactions on social media below; Try not to laugh, it’s a serious issue, lol.

Hajj Rodger Lee Miller: “The freestyle is actually good when it’s on mute”.

Kwesi Boateng Aryeepah: “Ghana ankasa we need to format the entire country.The difference between this lady patapaa is that she is ACCRA base and patapaa is swedro base but their music are the same. Nyansa biaa nim”.

Esinu Bernie: “Emelia we’re sorry pls forgive us ,we’ll manage ur song like that ??”

Tee Myke: “The last part weak me..she said its okay for now..she naa she know say she dey give wack freestyle???..kwasia u think music be cha cha we dey play for road side”.

Siztah Adjoa: “Hajia for BET, Hajia for Grammy… Hajiatants where are you? Next year is our year. We claiming all the award”.