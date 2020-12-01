type here...
GhPage Entertainment Social media reactions to Hajia4Real's first freestyle on radio
Entertainment

Social media reactions to Hajia4Real’s first freestyle on radio

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia4Real
Hajia4Real
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media influencer, actress and now-turned songstress, Mona Faiz Montrage, known in the showbiz circles as Hajia4real have had a share of social media trolls following her first freestyle on the radio.

After her first single titled “Badder Than” which was released over the weekend, she appeared on Okay FM yesterday for an interview with Ace Broadcast Journalist, Abeiku Santana.

At the studio, Mona 4Real was asked to deliver her first freestyle amid the release of her song. Social media went wild after Hajia 4 Real dropped a hot freestyle. Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Check out some reactions on social media below; Try not to laugh, it’s a serious issue, lol.

Hajj Rodger Lee Miller: “The freestyle is actually good when it’s on mute”.

Kwesi Boateng Aryeepah: “Ghana ankasa we need to format the entire country.The difference between this lady patapaa is that she is ACCRA base and patapaa is swedro base but their music are the same. Nyansa biaa nim”.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Esinu Bernie: “Emelia we’re sorry pls forgive us ,we’ll manage ur song like that ??”

Tee Myke: “The last part weak me..she said its okay for now..she naa she know say she dey give wack freestyle???..kwasia u think music be cha cha we dey play for road side”.

Siztah Adjoa: “Hajia for BET, Hajia for Grammy… Hajiatants where are you? Next year is our year. We claiming all the award”.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

You’re like a father to me, I’m sorry -Tracey Boakye finally apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
At long last, the battle has ended; Tracey and Kennedy Agyapong are no more gonna fight!. This is a piece of great...
Read more

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Mzbel’s birthday message to NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama angers fans

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Singer turned radio presenter Belinda Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel yesterday decided to wish the former president and the flagbearer of the National...
Read more

Ahuofe Patri breaks the internet with raunchy photo; netizens react

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Ahuofe Patri has broken the internet on a Sunday afternoon with a wild photo of herself on Instagram. Born...
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News