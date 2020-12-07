‘Ay3ka’-Social media reactions after John Dumelo’s provisional results popped up

- Advertisement -

Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo.

From reports gathered, the provisional results projected at the Ayawaso West Wuoguon Constituency suggests John Dumelo has potentially lost the race for the seat.

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan aka Maa Lydia judging from the results projected is in a comfortable lead and if things go just as it is then she will go to parliament for another 4 years.

See provisional results;

John-Dumelo-Maa-Lydia

However, some netizens after sighting and hearing the results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon has taken to social media to heavily troll actor cum politician John Dumelo.

See some comments below;

John Dumelo troll