Entertainment

Social media reacts after Benita and Hayford of Date Rush step out [Photos]

By Kweku Derrick
Benita and Hayford TV3 Date Rush
The brewing love affair between Benita Johnson and Hayford of Date Rush fame has stoked mixed reactions on social media after they shared new photos of their fresh journey.

Benita, 28, a seemingly diminutive woman from Nigeria, made her first appearance on Season 7 of the dating reality show hoping to come through with a date.

But after many weeks of a fruitless venture, she finally picked Hayford – an aspiring Ghanaian actor who met her expectations – for a date on Episode 10 on Sunday, June 19.

Despite the mutual feeling they showed for each other on TV, many zealous fans of the show believe their match is not real but a staged drama for fame.

However, Benita and Hayford may be up to something good to prove the naysayers wrong as they’ve released beautiful photos and videos of them shopping in a local market.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Hayford captioned the snaps of them walking hand-in-hand: “LOVE HAS GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH AGE, FRESHNESS’ MONEY’ DISTANCE’ ITS COMES NATURALLY AND DEEP FROM THE AND YOUR”

Check out the photos below

Could this be true love or clout? – Well, an answer established beyond doubt or question cannot be given at the moment.

But the Reunion Edition will determine how serious Hayford is taking things with Benita.

