Juliet Ibrahim has hit the jackpot of life as she is flaunting a new house at the same time.

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim launched a brand new car and a house with social media users and her fans reacting massively to post.

On her Instagram page, Juliet Ibrahim posted a video of herself with her new luxurious white Bentley car together with shots of her new house with caption, “New baby ! New House!”

The popular actress who has even been married before recently had her some of her fans torment her the question, “When are you getting married?” and she is proudly answered that she will marry on her wedding day.

As sarcastic as that sounds, she really made a lot of sense by saying that.

Juliet’s Ibrahim’s life keeps getting better and better and her fans and fellow celebrities hailed her for her new ‘baby’.

See some reactions below:

@zynnellzuh Oh wow ! Congrats Juliet!!!! Whooop! ??

