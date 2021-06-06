type here...
Social media react to the death of T.B Joshua

By Qwame Benedict
Social media reacts to the death of T.B Joshua
T.B Joshua social media
The world today is in shock after an official communique from the Synagogue Church of All Nations announced the death of Prophet T.B Joshua.

News of his death has got people wondering what could be the actual cause of his death because it was never known that the preacher was sick.

What even got people worried more was the fact that the renowned preacher held a meeting with his Emmanuel TV partners yesterday shortly before he died.

Since the news of his death broke out many people scattered around the world have taken to social media to react to the sad and shocking story.

Read some below:

@Irunnia_: “I just heard that Prophet TB Joshua is dead. This man fed widows & Orphans, trained people he never met in schools and gave people jobs. He was hardly involved in stupid politics like most other pastors & prophets. May his soul Rest in Peace Folded hands”

@StephenGMA01: “Buhari dey there, TB Joshua go die… wtf is happening in this country fgs. Rest in Peace Man Of God KeepitOn”

Source:Ghpage

