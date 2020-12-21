type here...
Social media reacts to video of Ewe man suspending a brick and pot on a bottle

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ewe man suspends brick
A video making waves on social media shows a man believed to be from the Volta Region suspending a brick and a pot on a beer bottle.

The startling scenes in the video show the man in question balancing a cement brick and a heavy pot on the sealing surface of the bottle.

A gentleman witnessing the magical display in the background was heard screaming in disbelief.

The video has given rise to the conversation over the use of voodoo in the Volta Region and how Ewes, in particular, are known as very spiritual people who believe in amulets and spells.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

These are some reactions from netizens equally startled by the scenes in the video;

Source:GHPAGE

