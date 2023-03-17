type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSocial media reacts to UTV's upcoming royal welcome ceremony for MzGee
Entertainment

Social media reacts to UTV’s upcoming royal welcome ceremony for MzGee

By Kweku Derrick
MzGee and Nana Ama McBrown
Social media users have expressed mixed feelings about UTV’s announcement of a royal welcome ceremony for MzGee who has taken over from Nana Ama McBrown as the new host of United Showbiz.

As you may have seen on the day of her unveiling, Nana Ama McBrown was given an enviable royal welcome at the premises of Media General as a new revered team member of ONUA TV.

In videos that circulated, traditional drummers and dancers were spotted all over the place dancing to the tune of the traditional beats just to give Mcbrown a queenly-befitting welcome.

Following Nana Ama McBrown’s aristocratic and graceful welcome at Onua TV, UTV is set to organize the same for the new host of the United Showbiz program.

A flyer for this weekend’s edition of the show reveals that Adwoa Yeaboah Agyei’s Adowa Group will be present in the studios of UTV to eulogize and give MzGee a dignified official welcome to the station.

UTV challenges ONUA TV as they schedule to organise a royal welcome for Mzgee this Saturday

Social media users who have come across the flyer have shared mixed reactions as to the motive behind the impending and highly anticipated ‘welcome’ celebration.

Check out some of the comments below

vision2020: I wouldn’t even spend my time watching the show

_gistavenue: NO ONE will watch since McBrown has resigned

boilondon_laala: This show has lost audience after nana Ama exit

dr_kwamenkrumah: McBrown is slowly taking away her followers, truly speaking that woman has power ..lol, the numbers on the show now is not encouraging

eclippx_wan: No Mcbrown no party

gracenyonaah: We won’t watch

