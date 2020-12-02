- Advertisement -

A social media user has vowed to expose the billionaire husband of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

Readers would remember that for some time now, there have been rumours going around that the billionaire is planning to take another wife making it his seventh wife.

After news of that went viral, Ned came out to debunk the rumours saying that he has no plans of settling down with another woman besides the award-winning actress.

But according to the social media user, he has seen videos and has proofs to show that Ned has tied the knot to another lady on the blind side of Regina Daniels.

The user added that he is mad with the billionaire for deceiving the young actress and would soon post the evidence to back his claims.

He posted under a post of Regina Daniels: “I’ve seen Ned Nwoko’s new engagement videos. I post soon!!!! Finally it’s a sealed deal girl”

As it stands now, we have not seen the video and can’t confirm or rubbish the claims by the social media user.