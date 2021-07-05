type here...
Entertainment

Social media users applaud Sarkodie over his tribute at Gabby Otchere Darko father’s burial

By Qwame Benedict
Sakordie and Gabby Darko
Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu known in the showbiz circles as Sarkodie has gained a lot of applauds from netizens after his show at the burial of the father of Gabby Otchere Darko.

Politician and the founder of the Danquah Institute Gabby Otchere-Darko laid his late father Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko to rest over the weekend.

Rapper Sarkodie was selected to be one of the people to read a tribute at the burial mass but the rapper instead of reading it decided to do something different.

In a video that has gone viral, Sarkodie after mounting the stage called on the choir as they did a rendition of the popular choral gospel song ‘Oye’.

The Sarkcess music CEO used that opportunity to drop a freestyle while sticking to the content of the tribute he was supposed to read.

Watch the video:

Read some comments below:

Eddy Bala: “my guy you be the real definition of music. God bless you can’t wait to meet you one on one”

Lucas Boadi: “Abi Sm Fan but this one deee u be the real king of kings #No pressure and we live it.”

Dennis Blackmoore: “Goosebumps herr sark”

Mrz Emily: “Wow. This is some official funeral bi ooo. Highest to the next point mehn. King Sark wati….”

John Liverman: “If Sarkodie ever becomes a minister of the gospel, I’ll be glad to stay I know when the turning point was…”

Nyameba Qoffie Nkunim: “This guy is music ? .Henceforth no more Sark but King Music ? BARS!”

Doris Adwoa Bora: “Wow u do alll sark I go come clean your shoes give u Moro wai and buy u alewa black and white na wa ye adeaaa paaa”

Ansong GH: “Creativity at work… Big shoutout to 3bidi”

Gifty Nash: “So Sark be my church member anaa.If u are Presbyterian let gather here n take selfie with Sark.Wai”

Source:Ghpage

