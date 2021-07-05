- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu known in the showbiz circles as Sarkodie has gained a lot of applauds from netizens after his show at the burial of the father of Gabby Otchere Darko.

Politician and the founder of the Danquah Institute Gabby Otchere-Darko laid his late father Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko to rest over the weekend.

Rapper Sarkodie was selected to be one of the people to read a tribute at the burial mass but the rapper instead of reading it decided to do something different.

In a video that has gone viral, Sarkodie after mounting the stage called on the choir as they did a rendition of the popular choral gospel song ‘Oye’.

The Sarkcess music CEO used that opportunity to drop a freestyle while sticking to the content of the tribute he was supposed to read.

Watch the video:

Read some comments below:

Eddy Bala: “my guy you be the real definition of music. God bless you can’t wait to meet you one on one”

Lucas Boadi: “Abi Sm Fan but this one deee u be the real king of kings #No pressure and we live it.”

Dennis Blackmoore: “Goosebumps herr sark”

Mrz Emily: “Wow. This is some official funeral bi ooo. Highest to the next point mehn. King Sark wati….”

John Liverman: “If Sarkodie ever becomes a minister of the gospel, I’ll be glad to stay I know when the turning point was…”

Nyameba Qoffie Nkunim: “This guy is music ? .Henceforth no more Sark but King Music ? BARS!”

Doris Adwoa Bora: “Wow u do alll sark I go come clean your shoes give u Moro wai and buy u alewa black and white na wa ye adeaaa paaa”

Ansong GH: “Creativity at work… Big shoutout to 3bidi”

Gifty Nash: “So Sark be my church member anaa.If u are Presbyterian let gather here n take selfie with Sark.Wai”