- Advertisement -

Twitter trolls have come at Efia Odo after she made a cryptic post that pointed to the idea that she seriously wants to be in bed with Black Sherif.

The 21-year-old musician had taken to his Twitter page to share two pictures of him with the caption “pink watch. joker is not smiling”.

Efia Odo who is very vocal about sexual matters and parades herself as a bad bitch was quick to remind us of her sensuality when she reacted to the post by tweeting, “I got something pink that’ll make you smile”

Efia’s tweet triggered a wave of mixed reactions online as scores of internet users deciphered it their own way and suggested that the only pink thing she was referring to was her private organ but she was sleek about not making it explicit.

She has since come under fire for what many have described as her attempt to sway the young musician’s focus from his course.

According to many, she used a similar tactic on Tema-based HipHop rapper Kwesi Arthur when his career burgeoning and claimed to be his fan, but later ditched him and painted a bad picture about him after their friendship turned sour.

@ammarobynne wrote: “He’s barely 21…this is giving very p*do,” to which Efia replied, “How’d you figure I was talking something sexual. Y’all are easily manipulated”

@Lechiboroni said: “Don’t bring your hard luck this way. you’re well known for killing artistic dreams!”

@bill_breman said: Blacko abeg you ever hear Sampson ein story? Okay, we move.

@sadboyzDC said: Keep your pink things to yourself! Sad boys don’t smile

@EfuaEver: Eeeii sister Efia Leave our Blacko alone wai. Allow him to focus on his music for now