Social Media users crack up after a primary school photo of Fella Makafui hit online

Some social media users have been thrown into a state of laughter after a primary photo of actress Fella Makafui surfaced online in the last few hours.

The viral photo sighted captures the mother of one in the company of her childhood friends(probably her classmates) in a Brown and Yellow uniform posing for the camera.

In the photo, Fella Makafui (Mrs Precious Frimpong) looked very impeccable and skinny with her hair shaved to a near ‘sakora’ style.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTO BELOW;

The photo after it found its way on the internet has been met with massive reactions from netizens. The majority can just ‘think far’ as they are amazed at the picture, some, on the other hand, can’t stop laughing.

Read some comments below;

Kwame Kabuame; “Eii level don change..lol”

Leticia Asi: “See head. hahaha”

Real_UndaFaya: “Chair this one na Fella Kuti, see face…hahah”

Mr. James8: “Wow, she looked beautiful then and even now”

Here is Fella in Present Day;