type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSocial Media users crack up after a primary school photo of Fella...
Entertainment

Social Media users crack up after a primary school photo of Fella Makafui hit online

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fella-Makafui-Pic
- Advertisement -

Some social media users have been thrown into a state of laughter after a primary photo of actress Fella Makafui surfaced online in the last few hours.

The viral photo sighted captures the mother of one in the company of her childhood friends(probably her classmates) in a Brown and Yellow uniform posing for the camera.

In the photo, Fella Makafui (Mrs Precious Frimpong) looked very impeccable and skinny with her hair shaved to a near ‘sakora’ style.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTO BELOW;

The photo after it found its way on the internet has been met with massive reactions from netizens. The majority can just ‘think far’ as they are amazed at the picture, some, on the other hand, can’t stop laughing.

Read some comments below;

Kwame Kabuame; “Eii level don change..lol”

Leticia Asi: “See head. hahaha”

Real_UndaFaya: “Chair this one na Fella Kuti, see face…hahah”

Mr. James8: “Wow, she looked beautiful then and even now”

Here is Fella in Present Day;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News