By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Wendy Shay
Ruff Town signee Wendy Addo popularly known in the showbiz industry as Wendy Shay is once again in the news after sharing a new photo on social media.

Wendy Shay since her introduction into the music industry has been receiving bashing from netizens for her looks, songs and choice of words.

In the latest attack, the ‘Stevie Wonder’ shared a photo with radio presenter and Emklan boss Quophi Okyeame in a dress which shows her tummy and some flesh but netizens closed their eyes on that.

Netizens rather decided to comment on her face with one of the netizens saying her face looks like a wet concrete.

See the photo below;

One netizen commented saying; “3ny3 koraa oooo. Heavy face like konkonte.”

Others joined in to tell her that she looks like a male and started calling her “Uncle Shay”

neomaluv: “She needs to let her hair down n breath”

mumuni5023: “Plz i dislike ur dressing”

afrik_gyanna: “Wat is this??”

Source:Ghpage

