Social media beg John Dumelo to run for president as an independent candidate

Obviously, Ghanaians have lost hope in both the NPP and NDC because both two political parties have raped the nation of all of its resources and stolen the future of the youths away.

We are just two years away from another general election to elect a new president and citing the comments from Ghanaians on the internet, both the NPP and NDC have lost favour in their eyes.

Alot of netizens have suggested that a new political party should immediately be formed to compete against the NPP and the NDC.

The call for a strong third political party comes after hundreds of backlash against the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo, over the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and the rise of inflation which has imposed economic hardship on Ghanaians.

John Dumelo has emerged as the youths’ favourite because a lot of them are begging him to contest for the presidency as an independent candidate because John Mahama will obviously bear the flagbearership position for the NDC.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians who are yearning for John Dumelo to contest fr the presidency in 2024;

It pains me John Dumelo isn’t an independent Candidate. Man lost the MP position twice and didn’t fold his arms, he went straight to farming. That’s a visionary person for me if not a leader. If he campaigned as independent and not NDC, the youth will root for him gradually,” Twitter influencer, @DonSarkcess tweeted.

@Paa Kwesijr wrote – “Those rooting for John Dumelo please don’t worry NDC will present him after Mahama finishes his term. Between Him and Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa who do you think will be a perfect fit

Dumelo for President

Y’all minds dey ???? ?? — Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) October 20, 2022

I only Wish an Independent Candidate we can trust like John Dumelo will come and contest. — TWO TERTY ???? (@Aboa_Banku1) October 20, 2022

When would it be Farmer Dumelo's turn to be president? I know he will defend Mahama for obvious reasons but I remember Mahama few years ago?. I am suffering under Bawumia. So we defo need a street boy with street sense NOT a Dbee with adopted street life with political jagons. pic.twitter.com/FrHIx8nvum — Saasa???? #JAMZALBUM (@S3_Asa) October 20, 2022