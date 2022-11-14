type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSocial media users react after Dr Likee flaunted his alleged light-skinned girlfriend
Entertainment

Social media users react after Dr Likee flaunted his alleged light-skinned girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Likee shows his fair-skin girlfriend
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Ras Nene who is also known as Dr. Likee is one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana at the moment.

He has been cracking the ribs of Ghanaians with his short comic videos. In those videos, he mostly impersonates top stars as he tries to win the hearts of ladies.

Just a few days, he made it into the headlines after pictures of him posing with a very beautiful light-skinned lady circulated on the internet.

Both Dr Likee and the beautiful lady were sharply dressed and appeared to be in the middle of an occasion when the pictures were taken.

READ ALSO: Dr Likee shows his fair-skin girlfriend

Many of the comments under the photos suggest that lady only considered Dr Likee because he has become successful with his skits and more famous.

As opined by these critics, there’s no way the lady would have agreed to date Dr Likere if he was broke and less famous.

Alot of detractors have also predicted that the lady will dump Dr Likee if he loses his wealth and fame.

Confidence Torku wrote – Your down fall that fair girl hmmmmmm , is. Better you keep having the money if my brother la wu

Samuel LallySika mp3 dede

Abubakr GamboShe is here to help him chop the small money he got from YouTube

READ ALSO: Dr Likee reportedly buys longtime friend Shifu a brand-new car

Avagah WonderWhen he was Ras Nene, where was she? But when he became Dr. Likee de3….fear this gender oo

Frank Addae If the money finish your eyes go make clear  this Delilah from Moree u go carry put for your body 

Lansah NurudeenThis girl has no love for you… her facial expressions show it all

Subscribe to watch new videos

Also, it is believed the photos are a scene from a music video.

READ ALSO: Netizens vent at Dr Likee for publicising the car he bought for Shifo

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, November 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    40 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News