- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Ras Nene who is also known as Dr. Likee is one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana at the moment.

He has been cracking the ribs of Ghanaians with his short comic videos. In those videos, he mostly impersonates top stars as he tries to win the hearts of ladies.

Just a few days, he made it into the headlines after pictures of him posing with a very beautiful light-skinned lady circulated on the internet.

Both Dr Likee and the beautiful lady were sharply dressed and appeared to be in the middle of an occasion when the pictures were taken.

READ ALSO: Dr Likee shows his fair-skin girlfriend

Many of the comments under the photos suggest that lady only considered Dr Likee because he has become successful with his skits and more famous.

As opined by these critics, there’s no way the lady would have agreed to date Dr Likere if he was broke and less famous.

Alot of detractors have also predicted that the lady will dump Dr Likee if he loses his wealth and fame.

Confidence Torku wrote – Your down fall that fair girl hmmmmmm , is. Better you keep having the money if my brother la wu

Samuel Lally – Sika mp3 dede

Abubakr Gambo – She is here to help him chop the small money he got from YouTube

READ ALSO: Dr Likee reportedly buys longtime friend Shifu a brand-new car

Avagah Wonder – When he was Ras Nene, where was she? But when he became Dr. Likee de3….fear this gender oo

Frank Addae – If the money finish your eyes go make clear this Delilah from Moree u go carry put for your body

Lansah Nurudeen – This girl has no love for you… her facial expressions show it all

Also, it is believed the photos are a scene from a music video.

READ ALSO: Netizens vent at Dr Likee for publicising the car he bought for Shifo