type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Social Media users react after Nana Hoahi was remanded 2 weeks
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Social Media users react after Nana Hoahi was remanded 2 weeks

Avatar
By RASHAD
|
Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi (L) Rev. Kwaku Antwi Agyei (R)
Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi (L) Rev. Kwaku Antwi Agyei (R)
- Advertisement -

One of the biggest news on social media currently is the report that Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the fierce critic of Rev. Obofour has been remanded by Kaneshie court.

Hoahi was remanded after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of defamation against the man of God.

SEE HERE: Nana Hoahi remanded for 2 weeks for defaming Obofour; Accomplice pleads guilty (Video, Photos)

His partner in crime however pleaded guilty and was fined GH¢3600 or serve 6 months in prison. He was also ordered to apologize to Rev. Obofuor the same thing television he defamed the man of God.

Below is the full narration of how things happened and videos from the courthouse

Well, social media users have reacted to the viral report. Whiles many are jubilating over his incarceration, others are sympathizing with Hoahi.

SEE ALSO: Obofour and his wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded for 2 weeks for defamation (Video)

@Maame Fosuaa: Ghana is not about saying rubbish with no evidence and go scotfree oo, is about seeing it and this is the evidence. Congrats man of God

@Kakyire Osborny: Thanks be to God for your victory. Buh two weeks remand is very short for dat guy. He talks as if he owns de whole Ashanti

@Eric Osei: He was insulting Kwaku Annan for not supporting him on this alleged murder case.though I don’t support Obofour but since he said Obofour coached him to disgraced Agradaa means he not trustworthy. I smelled something fishy in what he was doing.

@Richard Alvin: some group of police have come together and sat down to turn against hoahi because when Obofuor goes down they will also go down is a plot but God will talk

SEE ALSO: Respect the anointing of great men like Kennedy Agyapong to live long – Obofour to critics

@Alfred Kwasi Gyamfi: Ghana Hmmm. The one who gave the information is now going to prison. Are we safe?

@Mario Mensah: Such stupidity this guy really deserves it.. next time he gonna know how to talk on tv …

Read more comments below

Hoahi re-arrested;was sent to court today which they remanded him to 2 weeks in prison

Posted by Ghpage News on Friday, 19 June 2020

Meanwhile, Reverend Obofuor and his wife have shared a video jubilating over Hoahi’s predicament. The couple has been vindicated by Hoahi’s accomplice’s confession in court that it was all fabricated lies to disgrace the man of God.

SEE ALSO: Prophet Elisha who falsely accused Rev Obofour of occultism jailed

Watch the couple celebrate below

Hoahi will be back in court on 3rd July 2020 to defend his ‘Not Guilty’ plea. GhPage will be in court to report on the final outcome.

Previous articleNana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake
Next articleVideo of the moment Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied about the recent deaths at Despite Media surfaces

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger rages on Multimedia as she shares why she’s constantly on their neck

Taylor Junior Charles -
Valentina Nana Agyiewaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has charged up on Multimedia as she reveals reasons why she is constantly grudging...
Read more
Lifestyle

Popular Ashawo narrates how she offers home service to Pastor in this COVID-19 season

Mr. Tabernacle -
A popular 'Ashawo' in an interview has revealed and narrated how she goes about her business after the coronavirus erupted.
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev. Moses Addo Sampaney prophesied the recent deaths at Peace FM on 31st Dec. 2019

RASHAD -
The news broke today that one of the veteran journalists with Despite Media, Nana Agyei Sikapa has died. Nana...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video of the moment Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied about the recent deaths at Despite Media surfaces

Mr. Tabernacle -
Despite Media under the jurisdiction of Dr Osei Kwame Despite for the second time has experienced the biggest disaster and shocking news...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obofour and his wife jubilate after Nana Hoahi was remanded for 2 weeks

RASHAD -
Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei affectionately called Rev. Obofour the founder and leader Anointed Palace Chapel has jubilated over court decision to remand...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nana Hoahi remanded for 2 weeks for defaming Rev. Obofour

RASHAD -
Nana Osei Bonsu popularly known as the Nana Hoahi has been remanded by Kaneshie circuit court for defaming the founder and leader...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 20, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé lands him in trouble as CID invites him for investigation

Taylor Junior Charles -
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said that it will soon begin measures to look into recent charges...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin reacts after Nigel Gaisie’s Jnr pastor revealed that the ‘Zack-juju’ prophecy was fake

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian artiste and actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has reacted to Nigel Gaisie's Junior pastor's revelation about the fake prophecy the man...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News