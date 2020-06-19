- Advertisement -

One of the biggest news on social media currently is the report that Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the fierce critic of Rev. Obofour has been remanded by Kaneshie court.

Hoahi was remanded after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of defamation against the man of God.

His partner in crime however pleaded guilty and was fined GH¢3600 or serve 6 months in prison. He was also ordered to apologize to Rev. Obofuor the same thing television he defamed the man of God.

Below is the full narration of how things happened and videos from the courthouse

Well, social media users have reacted to the viral report. Whiles many are jubilating over his incarceration, others are sympathizing with Hoahi.

@Maame Fosuaa: Ghana is not about saying rubbish with no evidence and go scotfree oo, is about seeing it and this is the evidence. Congrats man of God

@Kakyire Osborny: Thanks be to God for your victory. Buh two weeks remand is very short for dat guy. He talks as if he owns de whole Ashanti

@Eric Osei: He was insulting Kwaku Annan for not supporting him on this alleged murder case.though I don’t support Obofour but since he said Obofour coached him to disgraced Agradaa means he not trustworthy. I smelled something fishy in what he was doing.

@Richard Alvin: some group of police have come together and sat down to turn against hoahi because when Obofuor goes down they will also go down is a plot but God will talk

@Alfred Kwasi Gyamfi: Ghana Hmmm. The one who gave the information is now going to prison. Are we safe?

@Mario Mensah: Such stupidity this guy really deserves it.. next time he gonna know how to talk on tv …

Hoahi re-arrested;was sent to court today which they remanded him to 2 weeks in prison Posted by Ghpage News on Friday, 19 June 2020

Meanwhile, Reverend Obofuor and his wife have shared a video jubilating over Hoahi’s predicament. The couple has been vindicated by Hoahi’s accomplice’s confession in court that it was all fabricated lies to disgrace the man of God.

Watch the couple celebrate below

Hoahi will be back in court on 3rd July 2020 to defend his ‘Not Guilty’ plea. GhPage will be in court to report on the final outcome.