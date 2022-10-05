- Advertisement -

During an interview with Zionfelix earlier yesterday, actress and talent manager Kisa Gbekle revealed that she’s ready to finally settle down.

Talking about the specs of the man she would like to marry, Kisa Gbekle explained that since she’s a spendthrift, she’s looking forward to marrying a very rich guy who can afford her extravagant lifestyle without complaining.

She also used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to the broke guys who flood her DMs with love proposals. She unequivocally stated that such men are not her type hence they should desist from trying to woe her with their cheap talks.

READ ALSO: I pay Ghc 45,000 every year as rent – Kisa Gbekle brags

Although Kisa Gbekle’s choice of marrying only a wealthy man is her personal decision but some social media users have found fault with her comments by tagging them as very rude and inappropriate.

Kisa’s decision to marry only a man of wealth has given social media users a heavy reason to believe that she’s a gold digger.

Because during her interview with Zionmfelix, she never made mentioned how she will compliment the man who marries financially or emotionally.

All her emphasis was on how to spend her husband’s money on vacations, shoes, clothes etc.

Most men are now wise and go in for women with vision and not big spenders hence it will be very difficult for Kisa to get a husband as suggested by netizens.

READ ALSO: “I want to marry a rich man” – Kisa Gbekle

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video from social media users who are completely disappointed in Kisa.

Kofi Ekwam – This is why I don’t pity for these girls anymore when sakawa guys use them for rituals, their love for money is like corruption in the police service, it can never stop.

Victoria Maame Adwoa Pokuaa – U will see her hitting 50 without husband

Cobby Otsiwah – Men nowadays also want rich ladies and not expensive ones, siaaa baaa

Ewuradwoa Goldenchick – Hope your brain no be 2gig oocause expensive Men also measure the intelligence of the woman they want to be with

Kwame Kakraba Essel – It’s not a bad thing to wish something good for yourself but my beautiful sister don’t be too selective too cuz you can also make money with your partner,remember only few rich men will allow you spend their money in peace

Benjamin Osei-Kumi – My dear sister, are you talking about rich in terms of money alone? If that is what you mean then please rethink because I will take minutes for you to regret this desires. I know you don’t understand what you are saying, but time will let you understand. If all women had taken this decision you wouldn’t even be existing by now, please take your time and ask your parents what it took them for you to become the “EXPENSIVE” that you tag yourself. You, even if you take away the artificials, no man will even look at your direction. My prayer is that God will help you to reason will so that He will help you out. Until then, this expectation is unrealistic

Addai Abraham – Show those poor respect my dear sister, I don’t think per what you are seeking your dad got to that standard before getting married to your mum and gave birth to you,,that body u see as expensive is just ashes and sand to God almighty,,but your soul is post important thing,,living here to enjoy is not all,,