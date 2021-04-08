Money doubling adverts will be banned from 1st May – NFA

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the National Film Authority (NFA), Socrate Safo has stated from 1st May 2021 all unapproved and unclassified advertisements surrounding money ritual or money doubling will be clamped down.

The chairman revealed that taking effect from 1st May, such businesses will be subjected to pass through the offices of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Bank of Ghana (BoG) for a license to operate in money doubling businesses to run an advert to that effect.

Mr Socrate Safo stressed that businesses and persons without license to operate such businesses will be turned down with requests to get their contents broadcasted.

“If you approach us with a program and the content is about money doubling, then we expect you to have such a license.

If you are Mallam and you want to double money all we are requiring from you is to show us a license you have from the Security and Exchange Commission and the Bank of Ghana to operate as a money doubler. If you don’t have it, then we can’t classify such content for you,” he noted.

The chairman added that the law on classification was set to be implemented in June last year but some further engagement with Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) caused it to be delayed.

He stressed that from 1st May, with reference to the Development and Classification of film Act 953, contents including documentaries, music videos, television programmes before they are broadcasted will through a strict review by the Authority.

“We (National Film Authority) have been with them (GIBA) back and forth till date and we have set May 1, to start implementing the law and this stage was actually set in collaboration with GIBA. So actually it has been a matter of engagement with the stakeholders,” he said on JoyNews.