NPP sympathiser and movie maker Socrates Safo has accused some members of the opposition NDC of attacking him with knives at Winneba.

According to him, he was with radio presenter Halifax Ansah Addo when the thugs attacked and vandalised their car.

He posted: ”NDC supporters just attacked me and Ansah-Addo Halifax with knives and vandalized our car at Winneba for God knows what.”

See screenshot of his post below:

In another post, he disclosed that they had a peaceful procession from both parties but out of nowhere the NDC thugs came and destroyed their car.

“In Winneba, prior to the regrettable attack on Ansah-Addo Halifax and myself, the procession had been peaceful, with both parties marching harmoniously. However, a group of NDC thugs suddenly disrupted the calm, wreaking havoc. Fortunately, we escaped unscathed, but our vehicle was damaged”, he continued.

See the screenshot below: