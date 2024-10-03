type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSocrates Safo accuses NDC members of attacking him with knives
Entertainment

Socrates Safo accuses NDC members of attacking him with knives

By Qwame Benedict
Socrate-Safo
Socrate-Safo

NPP sympathiser and movie maker Socrates Safo has accused some members of the opposition NDC of attacking him with knives at Winneba.

According to him, he was with radio presenter Halifax Ansah Addo when the thugs attacked and vandalised their car.

He posted: ”NDC supporters just attacked me and Ansah-Addo Halifax with knives and vandalized our car at Winneba for God knows what.”

See screenshot of his post below:

In another post, he disclosed that they had a peaceful procession from both parties but out of nowhere the NDC thugs came and destroyed their car.

“In Winneba, prior to the regrettable attack on Ansah-Addo Halifax and myself, the procession had been peaceful, with both parties marching harmoniously. However, a group of NDC thugs suddenly disrupted the calm, wreaking havoc. Fortunately, we escaped unscathed, but our vehicle was damaged”, he continued.

See the screenshot below:

-- AD --

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, October 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
82 %
3mph
100 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways