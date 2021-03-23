type here...
Appiah Biblical finally meets and apologizes to Nana Agradaa

By RASHAD
After months of long-standing beef between fetish priest Nana Agradaa and stubborn Ghanaian man of God, Appiah Biblical, peace has finally reign between the two.

Osofo Appiah visited Nana Agradaa to apologize and smoke the peace pipe with Nana Agradaa at her shrine’s office.

According to Nana Agradaa, it was Abass Sariki Giwa who set up the meeting for the two to settle all their differences.

Nana Agradaa called on all her fans to accept Biblical back into their camp and know that they do not have any more beef.

Nana Agradaa even prepared Fufu for Appiah Biblical to enjoy as a sign that their beef has finally been settled and there is no more peace.

Nana Agradaa and Appiah Biblical’s beef dominated the later part of 2020 with each other throwing crazy allegations and insults against each other on social media.

Later Appiah Biblical was chased and arrested like a thief on the streets of Accra after he was pronounced a thief by one of the workers of Nana Agradaa.

Well, peace is all we want and we will always promote it.

Source:GHPAGE

