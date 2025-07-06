Sofo Asiamah & church members cry over Agradaa’s jail sentence

Just days after her sentencing to 15 years in prison with hard labour, church members of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, have held an emotional service in her honour.

During today’s service, the church members wept, fervently prayed and called on God for divine intervention and mercy on behalf of their jailed leader.

Leading the service was Sofo Asiamah, Nana Agradaa’s husband, who addressed the visibly shaken congregation with a message of spiritual hope.

“It’s in the eyes of humans that we see that Nana Agradaa has been jailed 15 years,” he told the church. “But in the eyes of God it is not like that. God said 1,000 years is just a day, how much more 15 years?”

Before delivering his message, a minute’s silence was observed in solidarity with Nana Agradaa, who was recently found guilty of defrauding several individuals through her now infamous “Sika Gari” money-doubling scheme.

The emotional service has sparked mixed reactions across social media as many Ghanaians have expressed shock that her church members are still standing by Agradaa despite her conviction on serious fraud charges.

Others see the move as a testament to the deep loyalty she commands among her followers, many of whom still believe in her spiritual calling.

