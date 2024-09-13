type here...
Sofo maame cries like a baby after finding out she’s a sidechick as her fiancee is a married man

By Armani Brooklyn
Sofo maame

Kumasi-based prophetess is heartbroken after discovering that her fiancé, with whom she shares three children, is legally married to another woman.

In a surprising twist, the prophetess revealed that she learned of her side-chick status through a dream.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM’s “Auntie Naa” show, the distraught prophetess recounted how the shocking revelation turned her life upside down.

Sofo maame

Despite her efforts to cut ties with the married man, she lamented that the situation remains complicated.

As described by the woman, her ordeal was both painful and spiritually challenging.

According to her, the dream that unveiled her fiancé’s marital status was vivid and undeniable, prompting her to confront the harsh reality of her relationship.

“I only got to know about his marriage through a dream,” she explained on the show, visibly distressed.

The dream, she believes, was a divine revelation meant to guide her away from the sinful path she had unknowingly embarked upon.

Despite learning the truth, the prophetess confessed that severing ties with the man has proven difficult.

She claims that her estranged fiancé is still deeply attached to her and refuses to let go, making it nearly impossible for her to move on.

Source:GHpage

