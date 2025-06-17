type here...
Sofo Obotan reveals how he made church members drink “Funu Ho Nsuo”

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Sofo Obotan has shockingly disclosed how he made church members drink “Funu Ho nsuo”.

The man of God who has many church members made the shocking disclosure in a video available at the news desk of Gh Page.

Sofo Obotan recounted how he had no option but to seek spiritual support, admitting that he was a fake man of God and had stepped on many toes.

He noted that, as a fake man of God, he used dubious means to amass wealth, so, in order not to be attacked spiritually by the people he defrauded, he needed some spiritual support.

He went on to recount how he made his church members among others drink “Funu Ho nsuo” all in the name of “Spiritual protection”.

